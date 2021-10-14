Area students graduate from University of North Dakota
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- The following area students recently graduated from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks.
Bemidji: Rachel Jaeger with a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree; Steve Molde with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering; and James Yartz, summa cum laude, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautics.
Cass Lake: Emily Ward, cum laude, with Bachelor of Arts degree.
Erskine: Savannah Lunak with a Master of Science degree.
Gonvick: Elizabeth Bodensteiner, summa cum laude, with a Bachelor of General Studies degree.
Northome: Tara O'Neil with a Bachelor of General Studies degree.