Area students graduate from University of North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- The following area students recently graduated from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks.

Bemidji: Rachel Jaeger with a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree; Steve Molde with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering; and James Yartz, summa cum laude, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautics.

Cass Lake: Emily Ward, cum laude, with Bachelor of Arts degree.

Erskine: Savannah Lunak with a Master of Science degree.

Gonvick: Elizabeth Bodensteiner, summa cum laude, with a Bachelor of General Studies degree.

Northome: Tara O'Neil with a Bachelor of General Studies degree.