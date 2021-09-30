BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State and Northwest Technical College are waiving application fees for the month of October in celebration of College Knowledge Month.

Along with other Minnesota State colleges and universities, College Knowledge Month is a statewide effort to provide graduating high school seniors, especially those who are underrepresented, the opportunity to apply to college without the barrier of an application fee.

This year, all Minnesota State schools are waiving application fees for the week of Oct. 25-31, while others are extending the timeframe for the whole month. Other colleges, including Bemidji State, do not charge application fees in the first place.

Application fees for qualified low-income students are always waived at all Minnesota State institutions.

“We are very pleased to extend this offer and encourage students to take the next step toward their higher education goals,” Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra said in a release.

Minnesota State includes 30 community and technical colleges and seven state universities serving around 375,000 students. It’s also the fourth-largest system of two-year colleges and four-year universities in the United States.