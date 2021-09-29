Laporte middle school and high school students are being sent home for one week of distance learning due to COVID-19.

Superintendent Kim Goodwin confirmed Wednesday, Sept. 29 that the elementary school, grades pre-K to 5, will continue to learn in person. Meantime, grades 6-12 were scheduled to do distance learning starting Thursday, Sept. 30 and return to in-person learning Thursday, Oct. 7.

“It’s mostly because of staff,” she said. “Also, we do have students out with COVID. But we have a number of middle school and high school staff out, and I can’t staff the classrooms.”

Goodwin said they had five positive test results that she knew of. “In a small school like that, that’s a huge chunk, down there at that end of the building,” she said.