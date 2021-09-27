CASS LAKE -- Starting Monday, Sept. 27, all courses at Leech Lake Tribal College will be delivered online until Friday, Oct. 8.

LLTC announced via Facebook that classes will resume their initial delivery methods on Monday, Oct. 11. Integrated Residential Builder courses are the only classes that will continue in-person instruction throughout the online period.

As a response to increasing COVID-19 cases in the surrounding area, LLTC laid out several action steps they are implementing during the online timeframe and once students return to in-person classes.

According to a Facebook post from Thursday, Sept. 23, students must submit proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to Student Services by Friday, Oct. 1 in order to return to campus when face-to-face instruction resumes.

LLTC requires that students not fully vaccinated by Oct. 11 continue taking online classes until fully vaccinated.

During the online phase, fully vaccinated students are allowed to use the library, learning center, bookstore and make use of student services in-person while those unvaccinated must conduct business through email or phone.

Students participating in outside college activities including field trips or site visits must present a vaccination card prior to the event. Non-vaccinated students must take a COVID test and have a negative result before participating.

LLTC continues to require masks and social distancing on its campus.