BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State University’s Environmental Advisory Committee will hold “World Cafe Conversation on Community Resilience” at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, in the American Indian Resource Center’s Gathering Room.

The committee will hear feedback and community input for the university’s ongoing climate resilience planning efforts and solicit feedback for seven resilience indicators -- economic opportunity, health and wellness, materials and waste, housing, energy, water and transportation.

“Our hope is to hear from individuals who are working within, are affected by, or are interested in each of these content areas,” BSU Sustainability Project Manager Jordan Lutz said in a release.

Participants will have the chance to engage with two of the seven indicator topics during the event, for which pre-registration is required. Attendees will also receive a boxed meal.

“Bemidji State is excited to work with our communities and strengthen our relationship with the water, land and world around us,” BSU President Faith Hensrud said in a release.

Masks are required on the BSU campus, for more information on BSU’s climate resiliency efforts can be found at www.bemidjistate.edu/offices/sustainability.