Area students receive NTC scholarships

BEMIDJI -- The following local students recently received scholarships from Northwest Technical College.

Bemidji: Madelyn Anderson, Josiah Bakke, Summer Current, Esther Goodman, Rangitau Heta-Lane, Nicole Jaranson, Rachel Lash, Jared Liend, Tiffany Nordstrom, Alexander Novak, Samantha Papp-Richards, Ovis Polo, Sydney Rentz, Henry Steever and Mitchell Willard.

Hines: John McMenimen.

Kelliher: Steven Mayers.

Redby: Destiny Harris.

Tenstrike: Malorie Grauman.

Walker: Brooklyn Borwege.

With a combined value of $53,500, the 2021 awarded scholarships were supported by the NTC Foundation and included the George W. Neilson Foundation Scholarship, the Uran Family Scholarship, the Fred Breen Scholarship, the Paul Bunyan Communications Scholarship, the Otter Tail Power Company, the Mississippi Headwaters Blood Bank, the Paul Bunyan Vintage Auto Club and the Dick's Plumbing and Heating Scholarship, a release said.

Lauderbaugh, Frazer awarded Affinity Plus Foundation scholarships

ST. PAUL -- Grace Lauderbaugh, of Bemidji, and Ziigwan Frazer, a Bemidji State University student, recently received $3,000 scholarships from the Affinity Plus Foundation.

"The Affinity Plus Foundation offers scholarships to member students as a way for them to empower themselves and their communities," a release said. "This year, the foundation awarded at least one student hailing from one of more than 20 Minnesota communities where Affinity Plus has a branch, while also awarding a scholarship to a student member attending a Minnesota-based college campus where Affinity Plus has a partnership or branch."