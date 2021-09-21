BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education had a slightly calmer meeting on Monday, Sept. 20, although the masking issue was still a part of conversations.

During public participation, three community members spoke against the district’s current mask mandate for all students, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status, along with the quarantine procedure.

Bemidji Parent’s Union member Marie Claire Richey spoke against masking at the Aug. 25 special board meeting where the mandate passed 5-1, and took the opportunity to speak against the district’s quarantine procedure once again at Monday’s meeting.

“I just can’t imagine being so flippant about the incredible burden this puts on parents and the incredible damage this does to children in their ongoing education,” Richey said.

At the Aug. 25 meeting, the board amended quarantine procedures based on MDH guidelines by shortening the quarantine period to 10 days instead of 14, assuming a student is still asymptomatic at the end of that timeframe.

Board member Jeff Haack proposed this amendment initially, and during Monday’s meeting, spoke about another potential shortening of the quarantine period.

Haack detailed that for the 57 students who have been home for the 14-day quarantine period so far this school year, the extra four days would equate to a little over 200 absences.

“Pre-COVID, that would’ve been an astronomical number of absences for us,” Haack said. “For me, that extra four days is not worth the trade-off. If our staff is doing the job they are doing, masking up, sanitizing, keeping kids in cohorts … keeping those kids home for 14 days is excessive.”

While the board took no action on Haack’s recommendation, Board chair Ann Long-Voelkner welcomed further discussion on another possible amendment at a future meeting.

The amendment discussion came at the heels of a COVID update for the district from Superintendent Tim Lutz.

From the first week of school, Sept. 7-10, 15 students were COVID-positive with 43 needing to quarantine due to being in close contact with a COVID-positive person outside of school. Five students needed to quarantine due to having symptoms or a household member having symptoms.

For week two, Sept. 13-17, there were 35 COVID-positive students with 61 needing to quarantine for being a close contact of a positive person outside of school. Fourteen had to quarantine due to having symptoms or a household member having symptoms.

Lutz continued by sharing other school districts enforcing mask mandates after initially voting against mandatory masking. Such schools included Mahnomen School District, Waubun-Ogema-White Earth Schools, Naytahwaush Charter School and Sauk Rapids-Rice.

With the intention of keeping students in school, Lutz wrapped up by dispelling a rumor that schools receive additional funding for mandating masks.

“There is no incentive monetarily to either require masks or not require masks,” Lutz said. “It is simply a decision that districts make individually based on their current situation.”

Other topics of discussion

Beyond discussions of masking and quarantine, the board voted on several resolutions including the appointment of election judges for the upcoming Nov. 2 district special election regarding the referendum. The board voted unanimously to approve these appointments at each of the 10 polling precincts.

Another agenda item regarding a request from Fordham University to enter into a Masters in Social Work Student Field Experience/Internship Agreement with the district was unanimously passed.

The board also unanimously passed the purchase of two school buses from North Central Blue Bird at $87,522 a bus. The total cost after trade-ins will be $184,145 on the low end, and the purchase comes after last year’s bus purchase cycle was foregone due to budget cuts.

The board heard a presentation from Gene Dillon teachers Barry Olson and Trisha Richardson regarding the K-7 summer learning program, in which 252 students participated this past summer.

Director of Curriculum and Administrative Services Colleen Cardenuto also provided district assessment results from 2020-2021 for the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments, Northwest Evaluation Association and ACT tests as well as graduation rates.

During closing remarks, board member Jeff Lind said in reference to the summer learning program and assessment results, “In the face of all the things we faced this past year, those are a couple of things, generally speaking, that were fairly positive.”

The full meeting can be viewed on the Bemidji Area Schools YouTube channel.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 18, at 6:30 p.m in the district board room.