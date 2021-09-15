BEMIDJI -- Scholarships are now available through the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association for students currently studying law enforcement.

The program will offer up to 15 scholarships of $2,000 each this year to students underway in their law enforcement studies, according to a release from Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel.

“The Board of Directors feel peace officers in our democratic society have complex duties to perform,” said Sheriff Beitel in the release. "Minnesota Sheriff's Association recognizes the importance of pre-entry training for people considering law enforcement as their career choice. Minnesota Sheriff’s Association recognizes some students need outside help in meeting the costs of such training, even though they excel academically."

The scholarship committee hopes to represent all geographical areas of the state when awarding financial aid, the release said. Scholarships are due to the coordinated efforts of the 87 Sheriffs of the State of Minnesota.

Scholarships are only available to students in one of the following three categories: enrollees in the mandated Peace Officer Standards and Training Skills Program, students in their second year of a two-year law enforcement program and students in their third or fourth year of a four-year college criminal justice program.

Special recognition will be given to the financial needs of students attending the peace officer skills course, or one of the two or four-year law enforcement degree colleges, the release said.

Applications will be available at the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office through Nov. 19, and awards will be announced by Dec. 29. Scholarship application forms can be picked up at the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office or online at www.mnsheriffs.org.