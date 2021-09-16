Hovet graduates from Viterbo University

LACROSSE, Wis. -- Sage Hovet of Bemidji recently graduated from Viterbo University’s Conservatory for the Performing Arts in Lacrosse, Wis. Hovet graduated with honors with a bachelor of fine arts degree in musical theater, and minors in dance and arts administration.

Arguelles named semifinalist in National Merit Scholarship program

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Avaldamar Arguelles of Bemidji was recently named a semifinalist in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship program.

“High school juniors entered the 2022 National Merit Scholarship program by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants,” a release said. “The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.”

To become a finalist, the semifinalist student and a high school official must submit an application that includes the student’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received, the release said.

A semifinalist must also have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s performance on the qualifying test, the release said.

Area students graduate from Northwest Technical College

BEMIDJI -- The following area students recently graduated from Northwest Technical College.

Becida: Natasha Hunter with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Healthcare Administrative Specialist.

Bemidji: Emily Borah with an Associate of Applied Science degree and a diploma in Dental Assisting, Heston Borth with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Electrical Construction and Maintenance, Larzyl Butler with a diploma in Practical Nursing, Emily Christensen with a diploma in Practical Nursing, Kathleen Cronemiller with a diploma in Dental Assisting, Ryan Deering with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Emerging Computer Technology, Leann Dorr with a certificate in Medical Coding, Jessica Enger with a certificate in Medical Coding, Maria Friebe with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Administrative Assistance, Croix Golden with a diploma in Electrical Construction and Maintenance, Abigayle Gorski with an Associate of Science degree in Health Science, Reid Grandy with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Electrical Construction and Maintenance, Benjamin Hamre with a certificate in Welding Technology, Rachel Harris, an Associate of Science degree in Young Child Education, Cody Hughs with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Emerging Computer Technology, Peder Johnson with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing, Gina Jones with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing, Randon Kelm with a diploma in Practical Nursing, Dawson Kimble with a diploma in Automotive Service and Performance, Bethany Knutson with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing, Kari Kuechenmeister with an Associate of Science degree in Health Science and a Community Health Worker certificate, Samuel Lalone with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing, Happiness Leister with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing, Alexander Mattson with a diploma in Commercial Refrigeration/HVAC, Casey McNamara with a diploma in Electrical Construction and Maintenance, Kristina Napieralski with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Dental Assisting, Noah Nei with a diploma in Residential Plumbing/HVAC, Stacy Ness with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Business, Aaron Porter with a certificate in Welding Technology, Hope Puro with a diploma in Practical Nursing, David Quimby with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing, Ole Risland with a diploma in Commercial Refrigeration/HVAC, Coby Schlee with a diploma in Electrical Construction and Maintenance, Stephanie Schurman with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing, Marsha Sorenson with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Medical Coding, Tiana Stinar with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing, Laura Straw with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Accounting, Rebecca Thompson with a certificate in Medical Coding, Kayli Tower with an Associate of Science degree in Business, Elise Uhrinak with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing, Alexis Wood with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing and Michael Zug with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Emerging Computer Technology.

Blackduck: Kristina Lom with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing.

Cass Lake: Marcus Fowler with a diploma in Residential Plumbing/HVAC, Bethany Quaderer with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing and Krista Werstlein with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Medical Coding.

Kelliher: Cole Koisti with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Engineering Technology.

Laporte: Fawn Eisenbarth with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing, Kimberli Lutgen with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing and Julia Noyes with a diploma in Practical Nursing.

Puposky: Zoey Mistic with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing.

Solway: Samantha Kutcher with a diploma in Healthcare Administrative Support and Richard Rossbach with a diploma in Commercial Refrigeration/HVAC.

Tenstrike: Malorie Grauman with a diploma in Residential Plumbing/HVAC.

Waskish: Rachel Thurston with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Healthcare Administrative Leadership.