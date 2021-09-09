Area students graduate from Bemidji State University

BEMIDJI -- The following area students recently graduated from Bemidji State University.

Bemidji: Caeley Affield with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing, Khalid Alhumaidi with a Master of Arts degree in English, Waleed Alrashidi with an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Education, Allen Anderson with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Angela Anderson with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing, Chance Anderson with an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Education, Tara Baker with an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Education, Cole Barsody with a Bachelor of Science degree in Individualized Studies, Nathan Bauer with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting, Tre Beaulieu with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Michaela Bellefy with an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Education, Damaris Berg with an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Education, Timothy Biocic with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Studies, Devan Black with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science, Ashley Blevins with a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work, Cameron Boen with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science, Annalise Braught with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communications, Erica Byers with a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work and a certificate in Alcohol and Drug Counseling, McKayla Carter with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics, Stefan Charon with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry, Bethany Chatterton with an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Education, Alicia Christenson with a Master of Arts degree in Teaching in Education, Peter Coffin with a Master of Arts degree in English, Savannah Corradi with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry, Cellular and Molecular Biology, Jared Davis with a master's degree in Business Administration, Hudson Dean with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry, Cellular and Molecular Biology, Colleen Deel with a Master of Arts degree in Teaching in Education, Mercede Defatte with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Clayton Dickinson with a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work and a certificate in Alcohol and Drug Counseling, Jack Dockendorf with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics, Devine Donnell with an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Education, Kerigan Dowhy with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing, Guy Drevlow with a master's degree in Business Administration, Samantha Edlund with an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Education, Heather Eichstadt with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing, Molly Erickson with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry, Cellular and Molecular Biology, Paul Fenner with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education, Graem Fenson with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Samantha Fisher with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Teacher Education, Kyle Fodness with a Master of Arts degree in Teaching in Education and a certificate in Coaching, Dietrich Friebe with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, Neshina Giri with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing, Francia Gonzalez Rengifo with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communications, Neah Goodwin with a Master of Arts degree in Teaching in Education, Isaiah Greer with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology, Matthew Gregg with a Bachelor of Science degree in Project Management, Rachel Hanford with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Teacher Education, Karrie Hanson with an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Education, Riley Hanson with an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Education, Alyssa Hartje with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing, Tina Harville with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, Jack Hatton with an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Education, Mia Haugan with an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Education, Mitchell Hayen with an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Education, Lexie Hendricks with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Nicole Hendrickson with a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife Biology, Mallary Herbert with a master's degree in Business Administration, Kaia Hess with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology, Sydney Hinrichs with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Teacher Education, Eric Hougard with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Chemistry, Joshua Huenecke with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Economics degree in Economics, Jaden Hunsberger with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Teacher Education, Christina Jackson with an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Education, Steven Johanns with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Christian Johnson with a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography, Susan Johnston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing, Simran Karki with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Adam King with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science, Kaitlyn Langerak with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Teacher Education, Sheila LaRue with an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Education, Hannah Leffelman with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry, Cellular and Molecular Biology, Klay Leister with a Bachelor of Science degree in Project Management, Gavin Lewis with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing, Mary Lofgren with an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Education, Hannah Lortie with a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work, Mark Love with a Master of Science degree in Biology, Mary Ludden with an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Education, Zachary Lundt with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communications, KayLynne Lyons with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science, Christopher Mathisen with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Qin McCauley with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting, Jazzmin McGhghy with an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Education, Tyler McNamara with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Teacher Education, April Miller with a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work, Mesfin Muleta with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology, Brandon Mutchler with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science, Grace Naig with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, Minwook Nam with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science, Bennie Neewray with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting, Dezzraye Nelson with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, Alexandra Neubeck with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Autumn Noonan with a Bachelor of Science degree in Community Health, Katie Northbird with a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work, Marisa O'Connell with a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Technology, Michaela Osborn with a Bachelor of Science degree in Project Management, Cyrinus Osuorah with a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Applied Engineering, Katelin Parker with an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Education, Charlie Peterson with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Annie Phillips with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing, Kaitlyn Reynolds with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science, Madison Reynolds with a Bachelor of Science degree in Design, Caden Rolfes with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting, Rachael Roy with a master's degree in Business Administration, Benjamin Rudnick with a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Studies Education, Melissa Salvhus with a Master of Arts degree in Teaching in Education, Kelli Seitz with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, Sarah Smidt with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing, Winnie Solomon with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing, Haley Soltis with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing Communication, Blake Staines with an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Education, Gabrielle Stenson with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, Lexie Stenson with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing, Lyliane Tchouamo with a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Applied Engineering, Anjita Thapa with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science, Katija Ward with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, Curtis Wasnuk with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Cierra Wittner with an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Education, Amanda Wright with a Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Laboratory Science, and Kase Yerbich with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Studies Education.

Blackduck: Wyatt Brands with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Education and a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education, Mark Dirkes with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Steven Kilde Jr with a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Studies, Stacy Ofstedal with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Alexandra Pfannenstein with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Teacher Education, Keala Schroeder with an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Education and a certificate in Coaching, and Johnathan Smid with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Education.

Cass Lake: Alexa Brunelle with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing, Colin Eagle with a Bachelor of Science degree in Indigenous Sustainability Studies, Nicole Fairbanks with a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work, Ciara Fineday with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and a Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Laboratory Science, Robert Jaspers with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Michelle Marion with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Joseph Schmid with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Teacher Education, Jon Schneider with a Bachelor of Science degree in Design and Austin Shaffer with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

Kelliher: Laetitia Wickham with an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Education.

Lake George: Nickolaus Phillips with a Master of Science degree in Environmental Studies.

Laporte: Nabiel Kanani with a Master of Special Education degree in Special Education, Cherri Landt with an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Education, Alexandra Smith with a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife Biology and Kristine Sorenson with a Master of Arts degree in Teaching in Education.

Ponemah: Brenin Head with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science.

Red Lake: Tashina Branchaud with an Alcohol and Drug Counselor certificate, Serena Graves with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Indigenous Studies and Floyd Jourdain with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Studies.

Redby: FaLeisha Jourdain with a Bachelor of Science degree in Indigenous Sustainability Studies.

Shooks: Shannon Swanson with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

Solway: Alecia Moore with a Master of Arts degree in Teaching in Education and a graduate certificate in Online Teaching.