BEMIDJI -- Nearly 5,000 Bemidji area children returned to school on Tuesday, Sept. 7, excited to reunite with their classrooms and friends even while masked.

Gene Dillon Elementary was especially busy as buses and families dropped off their fourth and fifth graders for the first day. Principal Ami Aalgaard stood outside the school at 7:30 Tuesday morning welcoming students back to the building, offering masks and directing families where to go.

“We had (the students) in our building last year, so we’re graced and blessed to have them again this year,” Aalgaard said.

Students Remington and Lincoln Cooper were some of the first students to arrive at the school. When asked what they were looking forward to on their first day, Remington piped up with, “seeing Mr. Peterson. He’s my teacher and I really like him.”

Lincoln’s answer is a popular one among elementary students. “I guess recess,” he said with a laugh.

Aalgaard also mentioned that over 700 families attended Gene Dillon’s separate orientation that took place Thursday, Sept. 2.

“Orientation last week was awesome,” Aalgaard said. “We had an excellent turnout and we’re looking forward to the school year.”

Music teacher Julie Loxtercamp also welcomed families and reminisced about what last year looked like along with her excitement for this school year.

“(The students) did such an awesome job last year,” Loxtercamp said. “They did great with masking and they did great with keeping up with their studies. But I think this year is a fresh start for them.”

Loxtercamp said she is eager to meet the incoming fourth graders and provide them with the social aspect of school.

“I can tell the kids are really amped to get inside and it’s going to be really nice to have our full classrooms,” Loxtercamp said. “I’m just super excited.”

The 2021-2022 school year comes on the heels of the district’s decision to go out for a second try at a referendum on Nov. 2 and the mask mandate approved by the school board on Aug. 25. Despite some public frustration, many families and staff expressed they are thankful that they can remain in school and take charge of their learning while wearing a mask.

With regards to being in-person, Aalgaard said, “for us, it’s critical. (Being in-person) is a much more friendly approach, much more direct approach when they can be present with their teacher.”

Such a sentiment kicks off the new school year for all Bemidji area schools.

“It feels amazing,” Aalgaard said. “I just want to wish everyone a good school year.”