Miller receives UW-Eau Claire scholarship

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- Ellie Miller of Bemidji was recently awarded a Blugold Achievement Scholarship from the University of Wisconsin in Eau Claire.

Lund graduates from University of the Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. -- Carl Lund of Bemidji recently graduated from the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky., with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Leadership.