Karbowski, Nendick receive MSCTC scholarships

DETROIT LAKES -- Katelynn Karbowski of Bemidji and Carson Nendick of Hines recently received Workforce Development Scholarship awards in the amount of $2,500 from Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.

The Workforce Development Scholarship covers about half the cost of annual tuition and fees. To be considered for the scholarship, students must apply to Minnesota State Community and Technical College in one of the qualified programs and complete the FAFSA.