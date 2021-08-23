Bemidji State students were back for in-person classes on the first day of the fall semester on Monday, Aug. 23. Move-in day for BSU students was on Thursday, Aug. 19, followed by a welcome weekend and orientation.

On Monday, students filled campus walkways and classrooms at a full capacity for the first time since March 2020 when the pandemic forced most educational institutions into online learning. During the 2020-21 school year, only 500 students were allowed to live in the dorms, but this year the dorms will host 910.

A mask mandate went into effect for the BSU campus on Aug. 9 and will be reevaluated on Monday, Aug. 30, after which the mandate could extend two more weeks or expire Tuesday, Aug. 31, according to BSU’s website.