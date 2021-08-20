BEMIDJI --The Bemidji Area Schools Board will host a special meeting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the District Office Board Room, 502 Minnesota Ave. NW.

According to a release, the meeting will consist of public participation scheduled from 4 to 4:30, followed by discussion of health and safety measures for the 2021-22 school year.

It's expected that the board will come to a decision regarding a mask requirement and vote on which of the four options will be effective for the upcoming school year.

RELATED: Bemidji school board meeting adjourns early after discussion of mask requirement

The meeting can be viewed on channels 90 and 590 on Paul Bunyan Television, channel 90 on MidCo and via YouTube livestream by accessing the Bemidji Area Schools YouTube channel.