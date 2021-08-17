BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Schools board meeting adjourned suddenly on Monday, Aug. 16 due to interruptions from the 60-person crowd during a discussion of a possible mask requirement for the district.

Early in the meeting, District Human Resources Director Jordan Hickman relayed the Minnesota Department of Health’s adjusted recommendation for contact tracing with regards to COVID transmission.

While a close contact is still defined as coming in contact with an infected person for at least 15 minutes over a 24-hour period, a new parameter would exclude students needing to quarantine if the students who were three to six feet from the infected person were wearing well-fitted masks.

Hickman’s statement drew considerable groans from the public and set the mood for the rest of the meeting.

While other items were on the agenda, the resolution relating to health and safety, namely managing the COVID Delta variant within the district, was at the forefront of most of the spirited comments made by the public.

During public participation, several community members took turns talking about what the district should and shouldn’t do regarding masking, vaccinations and making decisions based on disputed statistics. In total, eight spoke against masking while two were for masks.

“Requiring masks is foolish and unwise,” Gabriel Schwinghammer said during his turn at the podium. “It may seem like a minor inconvenience, but for younger children, that’s not the case.”

Schwinghammer discussed having two younger brothers in the district and said masks prevent children from learning regarding enunciation and facial cues.

Other concerns that were brought up regarding mask requirements included their effectiveness, a parent’s and child’s choice and other issues that may stem from a mandate.

While the majority opinion was against mandated masking, Superintendent Tim Lutz doubled-down on his priority of keeping the health and safety of students and employees front of mind.

“With no masks, I’d worry that many students will need to quarantine,” Lutz said. “I understand the recommendation isn’t popular, but I would recommend to start the beginning of the year…”

A wave of opposition was voiced in the room, but Lutz continued by sharing four options the district would consider regarding masking:

All students, staff and visitors who are not vaccinated must wear masks

All students, staff and visitors must wear masks regardless of vaccination status

Staff and students for grades K-5 must wear masks

All students, staff and visitors are recommended to wear masks

The board proposed waiting to vote for one to two weeks once they collect more data about the spread of the Delta variant.

With all other agenda items resolved, board member Carol Johnson made a motion for an early adjournment to end the meeting much to the public’s frustration.

“You can see how they’re going to vote already,” one member of the public said as the board adjourned.

The next school board meeting has not yet been scheduled.