The university system will require the vaccine once the U.S. Federal Drug Administration fully approves a COVID-19 vaccine, which is expected to happen in the coming weeks. Currently, the vaccines are approved by the FDA for emergency use.

"The idea of mandating the vaccine prior to FDA approval caused great concern for certain members of our campus community," U of M President Joan Gabel said. "We expect that to be soon. If it's not soon, we can come to the board with a change."

Under the mandate, students can request an exemption for medical reasons with documentation from a clinician as well as for religious reasons.

All but one regent voted in favor of the mandate, with Regent Darrin Rosha, of Independence, Minnesota, voting against it in preference for a universal mandate that includes university employees.

"I find a level of discomfort in applying different standards to different folks," Rosha said.

Gabel did not propose including faculty and staff in the mandate because employees aren't currently covered under a vaccine mandate like students are.

"In the interest of moving this forward in the shortest distance between two points, we're updating the student policy and then creating something close to parody by having faculty and staff attest," Gabel said. "There's nothing that prevents us down the road, if necessary, adding the attestation to students or adding faculty and staff to the mandate."

A vaccine policy for staff and faculty is not currently in place, though Gabel anticipates they would confirm in an online attestation that they are fully vaccinated and will get tested if exposed to someone with COVID-19 symptoms. Those who had not yet been vaccinated would have to attest to frequent testing.

The vast majority of the U of M community is already vaccinated, Gabel said, citing data from a campus survey that asked for a vaccination status of those who responded.

"This is to close as much of the gap as possible in order to ensure that the delta variant and other variants that may be coming do not interfere with our strong desire to have the most robust fall semester we possibly can," she said.

The full vaccine plan is still under development, including certain specifics and potential consequences for those who don't comply with the mandate.

Regent and Mayo Clinic physician Ruth Johnson of Rochester said the only way to have safe year back on campus is with a vaccine mandate. While illness from the circulating, more contagious delta variant is largely preventable through vaccines, Johnson said the next variant may not be.

"I think this freedom of the individual must always be balanced by responsibility to care for our community," she said. "I believe there's a deep American ethic to support and care for our neighbors. The preamble of our constitution ... includes promoting our general welfare.”

Employees of Minnesota State's 37 colleges and universities will be required to be vaccinated by Sept. 8 under Gov. Tim Walz's vaccine requirement for state agency employees, or have to face weekly COVID-19 tests.