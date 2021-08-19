Area students named to UMN Twin Cities dean's list

MINNEAPOLIS -- The following area students were recently named to the dean's list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities for achieving a GPA of 3.66 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the spring 2021 semester.

Bemidji: Kortni Cloud, Laura Davis, Jonah Fuhrman, Matthew Johnson, Mckenzie Jordahl, Robert Mangiamele, Megan Mckinnon, Rebecca Sanford and Ryan Yang.

Blackduck: Kialee Brands and Sydnee Stroeing.

Hines: Abby Anderson.

Laporte: Erin Caneen-Cox.

Sayer graduates from UW-Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- Clark Sayer of Lake George recently graduated cum laude from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry.

Area students named to UMD dean's list

DULUTH -- The following area students were recently named to the dean's list at the University of Minnesota Duluth for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2021 semester.

Bemidji: Tara Bolton, Kelly Christopher, Tiana Hickman, Gretta Kuesel, Shayla Montgomery, Hannah Mueller, Kinley Prestegard, Jackson Sturk, Ariyah Thomas, Brekt Thorsgard and Amy Yang.

Blackduck: Sierra Stroeing.

Hines: Sydney Butler and Kourtney Dobmeier.

Turtle River: Calista Liapis.

Campbell graduates from UW-La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. -- Tyler Campbell of Bemidji recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin La Crosse with a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.

Bemidji students graduate from College of St. Scholastica

DULUTH -- The following Bemidji students recently graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth: Abigail Claussen, cum laude, with a Nursing degree; Allison Palmer, summa cum laude, with an Exercise Physiology degree; and Madison Schultz with an Exercise Physiology degree.

O'Hara named to Wichita State University dean's list

WICHITA, Kan. -- Trey O'Hara of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at Wichita State University in Wichita, Kan. for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher while enrolled in at least 12 credits during the spring 2021 semester.