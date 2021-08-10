Upon formal Food and Drug Administration approval of any COVID-19 vaccine, University of Minnesota schools will add the vaccine to immunizations already required for students, according to a letter from University President Joan Gabel.

The requirement is part of the university system's "Get the Vax 2.0" plan and is currently pending governance consultations and Board of Regents approval. Gabel states in the letter that the requirements will "allow us the best chance to have normal campus activity this fall and uninterrupted in-person, on-campus instruction."

"And while we share excitement and optimism for an incredible in-person, on-campus fall semester, we must also remain vigilant in our ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," Gabel said. "We share your concern over the recent delta variant spike and increase in positive cases in our state and across the country. Your health and wellness remain our top priority, as is ensuring that we are together this fall."

The system already requires face masks for all indoor university spaces.

Details for the timing and grace period for getting the vaccine, on how to report vaccinations, exemptions and the consequences for noncompliance will be released at a later date. The university system will hold a virtual town hall on Aug. 18 and is expected to send a link to students to access the meeting in the near future.