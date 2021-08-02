ST. PAUL — The University of Minnesota will require everyone to wear a mask while inside campus buildings starting Tuesday, Aug. 3.

In a message to students, faculty and staff, President Joan Gabel cited new guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention that even vaccinated people should wear face masks indoors in counties where coronavirus transmission is high.

That now includes nearly all of the Twin Cities metro, where the more contagious delta variant is prominent.

“Wearing a mask or facial covering has been shown to slow the transmission of COVID-19 and, as we saw as a nation, virtually eliminate other airborne illnesses like the flu,” Gabel said in the Monday, Aug. 2, message.