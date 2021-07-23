BSU students Bruggeman and Nelson receive student achievement awards

BEMIDJI -- BSU students Lauren Bruggeman of St. Cloud and Becca Nelson of Hackensack recently received Exhibitor Media Group Student Achievement Awards.

Recipients of the award are chosen by Art and Design faculty at their school. Bruggeman and Nelson's engagement in their future industry, academic performances and leadership in the classroom set them apart from others in the program, a release said.

Bruggeman and Nelson recently graduated with Bachelor of Science degrees in art and design, with emphases in exhibit and graphic design.

Area students named to Oak Hills Christian College dean's list

BEMIDJI -- The following area students were recently named to the dean's list at Oak Hills Christian College for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2021 semester: Adair Case, Kristine Fleming, Lynn Kruse, Megan Lindquist, Mark Little Elk, Magdalena Maixner, Caleb Schmidt and Joanna Weber.

Bemidji students graduate from St. Cloud State University

ST. CLOUD -- The following Bemidji students recently graduated from St. Cloud State University: Sarah Bunich, magna cum laude, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communications; Aspen Easterling with a Doctor of Education degree in Educational Administration and Leadership; Lucia Laituri, cum laude, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders and a certificate in Communication for Health Care Contexts; Serenati Melcher, cum laude, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education; Isabella Schaefer with a Bachelor of Science degree in Community Psychology; and Hannah Willford with a Bachelor of Science degree in Athletic Training.

Josefson named to Normandale Community College dean's list

BLOOMINGTON -- Rebecca Josefson of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at Normandale Community College in Bloomington for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher while enrolled in at least nine credits during the spring 2021 semester.

Fagerstrom and Kibogo graduate from Normandale Community College

BLOOMINGTON -- The following Bemidji students recently graduated from Normandale Community College in Bloomington: Isaac Fagerstrom, honors, with an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Education; and Ezbone Kibogo with an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Education.

Grospe graduates from Bethel University

ST. PAUL -- Tynan Grospe recently graduated from Bethel University in St. Paul with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.