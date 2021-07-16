BEMIDJI -- Future freshmen got to dip their toes in the world of Bemidji State University -- and Lake Bemidji -- this week.

Exactly a month away from student move-in, Bemidji State hosted its first-ever "Sneak Peek" event for young Beavers to come onto campus for an overnight visit and familiarize themselves with the lay of the land.

Associate Vice President for Student Life and Success Travis Greene said, “It's a great day to bring people to campus and have an overnight experience for incoming newly admitted students. Our hope is that by the time students come to campus, and when they leave, they're going to leave feeling energized and excited to come back.”

On Thursday, July 15, and Friday, July 16, students toured campus, met with professors, explored the dorms and tested out the wellness center and dining halls. Thursday evening, they had the chance to hang out lakeside for a campfire, take part in a little sand volleyball and watch "A League of Their Own," outside on the softball field.

Students that were not already registered for classes were also able to do so.

Greene said 40 students participated in this event, many coming to Bemidji from around the state.

“It was a great way to connect with other students, make friendships that will last a lifetime, and figure out what the campus looks like so that when they come to campus a month from now, they're gonna have sort of a lay of the land and feel more comfortable,” he said.

Greene explained the event came to fruition after the most recent pandemic restrictions were lifted. Many of the students joining BSU’s freshman class were high school seniors affected by COVID-19 shutdowns, and likely eager to have the opportunity to explore campus in person, Greene explained.

“We're in a position where we can with confidence know that we'll have in-person events and we will even allow students to room with their roommates if they're interested in it,” he said.

At Bemidji State, things are expected to return to normal in the fall.

“BSU is returning to our pre-COVID stance of offering the vast majority (about 70%) of our fall course sections on campus and in person,” according to the BSU website. “Courses that were taught online prior to COVID may remain online, but in-person, on-campus classes are back.”

The fall semester begins on Tuesday, August 17.