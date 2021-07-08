Hudson graduates from the University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- Nick Hudson of Bemidji recently graduated from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, with a Master of Science degree in Chemistry.

Area students receive TEAM Industries scholarships

BEMIDJI -- The following area students recently received the TEAM Industries Don Ricke Scholarship.

Bagley: Brycen Friborg, University of North Dakota and Tessa Tramm, Bemidji State University.

Bemidji: Isaiah Biehn, Bemidji State University; Aria Gish, University of North Dakota; Aaron Hoefer, Itasca Community College; Haden Hommes, University of Minnesota Twin Cities; Sophia Morin, Lawrence University; Abigail Mueller, Minnesota State University Mankato; Ryan Rautio, Michigan Tech; Darren Roth, Bemidji State University and Dylan Thomas, St. Olaf College.

Fosston: Faith Balstad, University of Colorado; Lance Balstad, North Dakota State University; Trent Balstad, North Dakota State University; Jaime Carlin, North Dakota State University and Chris Carlson, University of Minnesota Crookston.

Kelliher: Rileigh Huges, Leech Lake Tribal College.

The TEAM Industries Don Ricke Scholarship, a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, is awarded to area students who are pursuing post-secondary education with a preference for engineering, machine tool trades and technology-related fields of study.

Area students graduate from the University of North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- The following area students recently graduated from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, N.D.

Bagley: Nicholas Wilson with a Doctor of Philosophy degree.

Bemidji: Kaitlyn Berglund with a Master of Occupational Therapy degree, Sarah Ellefson with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering, Taylor Nord with a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree, Adriane Rickert with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering, Alexander Swanson, cum laude, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and Hannah Gregg with a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.

Bena: Matthew Brown with a Master of Business Administration degree.

Clearbrook: Ashley Boomgaarden with a Juris Doctor degree.

Northome: Mark Geerdes with a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree and Mitchell Nistler with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering.

Walker: Calvin Andrews with a Bachelor of General Studies degree.

Local students named to UND president's list

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- The following area students were recently named to the president's list at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, N.D. for achieving a GPA of 3.8 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 semester hours during the spring 2021 semester.

Bagley: Mckinzie Halverson.

Bemidji: Adam Laakso, Mya Shorter and Nicholas Snell.

Clearbrook: Emily Bergman.

Area students named to UND dean's list

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- The following area students were recently named to the dean's list at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, N.D., for achieving a GPA within the top 15 percent of all students and completing no fewer than 12 semester hours during the spring 2021 semester.

Bagley: Bailey Engesether, Mckinzie Halverson and Jarret Merschman.

Bemidji: Adam Laakso, Hannah Olson, Chelsey Rypkema, Nicholas Snell, Alexander Swanson and Sophia Turner.

Case Lake: Emily Ward.

Clearbrook: Emily Bergman.

Puposky: Paige Andersen.

Bemidji students named to Viterbo University dean's list

LA CROSSE, Wis. -- The following Bemidji students were recently named to the dean's list at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis. for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the spring 2021 semester: Sage Hovet, Kassidy Kampmeier, Jacob Vanasse and Mitchell Shaw.