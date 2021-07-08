Hudson graduates from the University of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- Nick Hudson of Bemidji recently graduated from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, with a Master of Science degree in Chemistry.
Area students receive TEAM Industries scholarships
BEMIDJI -- The following area students recently received the TEAM Industries Don Ricke Scholarship.
Bagley: Brycen Friborg, University of North Dakota and Tessa Tramm, Bemidji State University.
Bemidji: Isaiah Biehn, Bemidji State University; Aria Gish, University of North Dakota; Aaron Hoefer, Itasca Community College; Haden Hommes, University of Minnesota Twin Cities; Sophia Morin, Lawrence University; Abigail Mueller, Minnesota State University Mankato; Ryan Rautio, Michigan Tech; Darren Roth, Bemidji State University and Dylan Thomas, St. Olaf College.
Fosston: Faith Balstad, University of Colorado; Lance Balstad, North Dakota State University; Trent Balstad, North Dakota State University; Jaime Carlin, North Dakota State University and Chris Carlson, University of Minnesota Crookston.
Kelliher: Rileigh Huges, Leech Lake Tribal College.
The TEAM Industries Don Ricke Scholarship, a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, is awarded to area students who are pursuing post-secondary education with a preference for engineering, machine tool trades and technology-related fields of study.
Area students graduate from the University of North Dakota
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- The following area students recently graduated from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, N.D.
Bagley: Nicholas Wilson with a Doctor of Philosophy degree.
Bemidji: Kaitlyn Berglund with a Master of Occupational Therapy degree, Sarah Ellefson with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering, Taylor Nord with a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree, Adriane Rickert with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering, Alexander Swanson, cum laude, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and Hannah Gregg with a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.
Bena: Matthew Brown with a Master of Business Administration degree.
Clearbrook: Ashley Boomgaarden with a Juris Doctor degree.
Northome: Mark Geerdes with a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree and Mitchell Nistler with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering.
Walker: Calvin Andrews with a Bachelor of General Studies degree.
Local students named to UND president's list
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- The following area students were recently named to the president's list at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, N.D. for achieving a GPA of 3.8 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 semester hours during the spring 2021 semester.
Bagley: Mckinzie Halverson.
Bemidji: Adam Laakso, Mya Shorter and Nicholas Snell.
Clearbrook: Emily Bergman.
Area students named to UND dean's list
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- The following area students were recently named to the dean's list at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, N.D., for achieving a GPA within the top 15 percent of all students and completing no fewer than 12 semester hours during the spring 2021 semester.
Bagley: Bailey Engesether, Mckinzie Halverson and Jarret Merschman.
Bemidji: Adam Laakso, Hannah Olson, Chelsey Rypkema, Nicholas Snell, Alexander Swanson and Sophia Turner.
Case Lake: Emily Ward.
Clearbrook: Emily Bergman.
Puposky: Paige Andersen.
Bemidji students named to Viterbo University dean's list
LA CROSSE, Wis. -- The following Bemidji students were recently named to the dean's list at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis. for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the spring 2021 semester: Sage Hovet, Kassidy Kampmeier, Jacob Vanasse and Mitchell Shaw.