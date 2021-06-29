DULUTH — Eighth Congressional District Rep. Pete Stauber came out firmly against critical race theory in a tweet Tuesday, June 29, referencing it in terms that don't align with the state education department.

"Make no mistake, Critical Race Theory has no place in our education system," Stauber, R-Hermantown, posted. "We have all been created equally in the eyes of God, and teaching our children there is a racial hierarchy is despicable. This will not solve our division, it will further it."

The congressman's words were in reference to a Wall Street Journal report titled, "Battle over Critical Race Theory."

That story addresses critical race theory as "the latest battleground in the cultural war," while going on to reference the 24 states that have introduced legislation banning public schools from promoting critical race theory, including six that have enacted laws.