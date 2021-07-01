Area students graduate from NCTC

THIEF RIVER FALLS -- The following area students recently graduated from Northland Community and Technical College, with campuses in East Grand Forks and Thief River Falls.

Bagley: Camryn Cooper, academic excellence honors, with an Associate in Applied Science degree in Radiologic Technology; Amy Herman with an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences; and Aubrey Preston, highest honors, with an Associate in Applied Science degree in Surgical Technology.

Bemidji: Tara Delaney with an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences; David Forte with a certification in Welding Manufacturing Technology and a Welding Process Technology diploma; Brittni Kraft with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing; Marci Mrazek, academic excellence honors, with an Associate in Applied Science degree in Radiologic Technology; and Jolie Schummer, academic excellence honors, with an Associate in Applied Science degree in Radiologic Technology.

Clearbrook: Justin Garland with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing; and Brianna Straabe with a Practical Nursing diploma.

Fosston: Kendra Eckman with an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences; Gunnar Nelson with an Associate in Applied Science degree in Law Enforcement; Mary Olson with a Law Enforcement diploma; Laura Pereira with a Practical Nursing diploma; and Melina Schmidt with an Associate of Science degree in Early Childhood and Paraprofessional Education.

Laporte: Alicia Reardon, highest honors, with an Associate in Applied Science degree in Dietetic Technician.

Sadie Hamrin named to Baylor University dean's list

WACO, Texas -- Sadie Hamrin of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, for achieving a GPA of 3.7 or higher with no grade lower than a C while enrolled in at least 12 credits during the spring 2021 semester.

Sarah Hamrin graduates from Baylor University

WACO, Texas -- Sarah Hamrin of Bemidji recently graduated magna cum laude from Baylor University in Waco, Texas, with a Bachelor of Music degree in Applied Music.

Area students receive NDSU scholarships

FARGO, N.D. -- The following area students recently received scholarships to attend North Dakota State University in Fargo, N.D.

Tiana Coy of Cass Lake was awarded the NDSU Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $8,000 for scoring 29 to 31 on the ACT and having a GPA of 3.5 or higher. Coy will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in Business Administration.

Ariel Mohs of Cass Lake was awarded the NDSU Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $8,000 for scoring 29 to 31 on the ACT and having a GPA of 3.5 or higher, as well as the Prakash and Sandy Matthew Scholarship for demonstrating strong leadership qualities. Mohs will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in Radiologic Sciences.

Demi Fisher of Tenstrike was awarded the NDSU Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $8,000 for scoring 29 to 31 on the ACT and having a GPA of 3.5 or higher. Fisher will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in Exercise Science.

Local students named to Concordia College dean's list

MOORHEAD -- The following area students were recently named to the dean's list at Concordia College in Moorhead, for earning a GPA of 3.7 or higher while carrying at least 12 semester credits.

Bagley: Lauryn Petrich and Vanessa Petrich.

Bemidji: Laura Bieberdorf, Lindsey Hildenbrand and Allison Mans.

Fosston: Mary Balstad, Ella Carlin and Karis Peterson.