Bemidji students named to Bethel University dean's list

ST. PAUL -- The following Bemidji students were recently named to the dean's list at Bethel University in St. Paul for achieving a GPA of 3.6 or higher during the spring 2021 semester: Luc Berard, Tynan Grospe, Kami Grund, Brooke Hildenbrand and Noah Leinen.

Cripe-Williams, Melberg named to CLC president's list

BRAINERD -- Jadyn Cripe-Williams and Samantha Melberg of Bemidji were recently named to the president's list at Central Lakes College in Brainerd and Staples, for earning a GPA of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled in at least 12 credits during the spring 2021 semester.

Bemidji students graduate from Central Lakes College

BRAINERD -- The following Bemidji students recently graduated from Central Lakes College in Brainerd and Staples: Daniel Roberts, honors with a diploma in Occupational Skills and Heidi Tanem with a Phlebotomy Technician certificate.

Area students receive Concordia College scholarships

MOORHEAD -- The following area students were recently awarded scholarships to attend Concordia College in Moorhead.

Bemidji: Conner Fettig, Excellence Merit Award, Music and BREW scholarships.

Walker: Elizabeth Naugle, Excellence Merit Award, BREW scholarship.

The BREW scholarship (Becoming Responsibly Engaged in the World) is open to all students entering their first year at Concordia, and recognizes what students have accomplished prior to college as well as what they hope to achieve at Concordia.

Area students graduate from NDSU

FARGO, N.D. -- The following area students recently graduated from North Dakota State University in Fargo, N.D.

Bagley: Kailee Ann McIntosh with a Bachelor of Science degree in Radiologic Sciences.

Bemidji: Isaac Nicolai Berg with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering, Nicholas Kent Harrom with a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Science Education, Makayla Louann Meldahl with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology, Melissa Perkins with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree, Seth Richard Perkins, honors, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences and Amber Joy Younggren with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Fosston: Sydney Faye Balstad, honors, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Information Systems.

Laporte: Lacey Mae Yepma, honors, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.

Walker: Matthew Robert Koring, honors, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering.