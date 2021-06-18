BEMIDJI -- For students across Minnesota, last year was unlike any other. A typical school year of in-person learning was cut short in March, as classes were hurriedly shifted to distance learning and schools scrambled to come up with alternatives to traditional graduation ceremonies.

Statewide graduation rates for the 2019-2020 school year were released on June 10, and in Minnesota as a whole, statistics were up across the board. Graduation rates hit a new high and drop-out rates declined.

Educators braced for a learning loss, but locally, the 2019-2020 school year showed an overall graduation rate increase across the county, with some districts and individual schools fluctuating slightly.

Statewide, 83.8% of 2020 seniors graduated. This is a historic high for the state but is only 1.3% higher than graduation rates in 2016.

RELATED:Minnesota high school 2020 graduation rates increase for nearly every student group

Throughout the state, Native American students saw a significant increase of 4.9 percentage points for a graduation rate of 55.7%. In the previous five years, the four-year graduation rate for American Indian students had remained between 49% and 51%. Closing this educational gap has been a priority both locally and statewide.

This week, the Pioneer took a look at what happened locally.

Beltrami County graduation rates

Beltrami County experienced an overall increase in graduations of 3.4% from 2019 to 2020. And 418 out of 612 students in the county graduated high school in four years totaling 68.3%.

Countywide, the Native American student graduation rate also increased. Native American students graduated at a 35.75% rate in 2020, an increase of 1.9% from 33.68% in 2019.

By gender, female students in Beltrami County graduated at a rate of 71.6%, with male students following close behind at 65.2%.

Students eligible for free or reduced lunch, often used as an indicator for low-income students, graduated at a 54.3% rate county-wide. This is a jump from 2019, which had a rate of 48.8%.

Beltrami County had 51 students identified as homeless in 2020. 18 of these students graduated in four years, a rate of 35.3%.

Bemidji School District

Bemidji High School maintained a graduation rate of 78.04% in the 2019-2020 school year, with 302 out of its 387 seniors receiving diplomas. Five percent, or 20 out of the 307, dropped out, with another 23 of the 387 students continuing on in pursuit of their high school diplomas.

In comparison to last year, the rate remained almost the same, but dipped very slightly.

Locally, Bemidji Area Schools saw an overall decrease of .01% from 2019. With the exception of 2020, the district graduation rate for Bemidji has steadily increased in recent years. The rate of graduation has jumped nearly 10% from a decade prior — the graduation rate was 69.34% for the 2009-10 school year.

RELATED: Grad rates climb throughout Minnesota, Native American gap widens

Broken down by race and gender, Bemidji saw a graduation rate of 85% for white students in 2020 and a rate of 46.8% for Native American students. The Native American student rate showed a slight increase from 2019, which saw a flat 46%.

Female students graduated at a 79.3% rate, with male students coming in at 77%.

Bemidji charter schools

Voyageurs Expeditionary School showed a graduation rate of 40% in 2020, with six students out of 15 receiving diplomas. This is a 26.67% decrease from 66.67% in 2019.

Trek North High School showed a graduation rate of 80.7% in 2020 with 25 students of 31 receiving diplomas. Trek North did not show a graduation rate in 2019.

Other area schools

Red Lake High School showed a 27.8% graduation rate for 2020, a 6% decrease from 2019.

Cass Lake Bena High School showed a 51.43% graduation rate for 2020, a 5.3% increase from 2019.

Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School showed a 50% graduation rate for 2020, a 10% decrease from 2019.

Bagley Public School District showed an 81.1% graduation rate for 2020, a 5.8% increase from 2019.



Full class of 2020 graduation rates for schools, districts and counties across the state can be found on the Minnesota Department of Education website.