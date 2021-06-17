Martinson graduates from SCAD Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Tate Martinson of Bemidji recently graduated summa cum laude from the Savannah School of Art and Design in Atlanta, Ga., with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Photography. Martinson currently works at Hilton Head Island Photography and he plans on continuing his education this fall at SCAD Savannah working towards a Master of Fine Arts in Photography.

Harris, UND Flying Team place 2nd at SAFECON 2021

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Bemidji's Bailey Harris and the University of North Dakota Flying Team captured a second-place overall finish at the 2021 Safety and Flight Evaluation Conference. This year's SAFECON, which was held May 17-21, marked the first time the competition was held virtually, a release said.

Participants were tested on how well they could recognize and identify a variety of aircraft, how well they could plot and navigate a simulated cross-country flight with a number of variables, and their ability to solve mathematical flight planning computations using a manually operated flight computer, among other challenges, the release said.

Area students named to dean’s list at MSU Moorhead

MOORHEAD -- The following area students were recently named to the dean’s list at Minnesota State University in Moorhead for achieving a GPA of 3.25 or higher while completing 12 credits during the spring 2021 semester.

Bagley High School: Celena Goldie and Payton Hinrichs.

Bemidji High School: Nora Abrahamson, Ryan Bieberdorf, Hayley Hackbarth, Jenelle Haugan, Ashley Hofstad, Amanda Huewe, Katelynn Karbowski, Madeline Kuechenmeister, Seth Nubbe, Rachael Posner, Nathan Snell, Elizabeth Thompson and Alexander Vollen.

Blackduck High School: Jada Landis.

Clearbrook-Gonvick School: Mikala Johnson.

Northome School: Adnew Stueven.

TrekNorth High School: Honor LaCroix.

Loewe named to Wartburg College dean’s list

WAVERLY, Iowa -- Trevor Loewe of Bemidji was recently named to the dean’s list at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher while enrolled in at least five credits during the spring 2021 semester.

Rockis graduates from St. John's University

ST. JOSEPH -- Tucker Rockis of Hines recently graduated from St. John’s University in Collegeville as a member of ROTC with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology on May 15, and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army on May 14.

Area students graduate from Concordia College

MOORHEAD -- The following area students recently graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead.

Bemidji: Laura Bieberdorf with degrees in Mathematics and Education, and Michaela Sparby with a degree in Nursing.

Fosston: Mary Balstad with a degree in Communication Studies and Theatre Art, and Emily Curfman with a degree in Elementary Education.

Schultz awarded NDSU Presidential Honor Award scholarship

FARGO, N.D. -- Mckenzie Schultz of Bemidji recently received the North Dakota State University Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $8,000. The award recognizes students who score 29 to 31 on the ACT and have a GPA of 3.5 or higher in high school. Schultz will attend NDSU in the fall and plans to major in Radiologic Sciences.

Campbell named to Itasca Community College dean's list

GRAND RAPIDS -- Corey Campbell of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at Itasca Community College in Grand Rapids for achieving a GPA between 3.25 and 4.0 while completing a minimum of 12 credits during the spring 2021 semester.

Kampa graduates from Minnesota Connections Academy

ST. PAUL -- Jeremiah Kampa of Hines recently graduated from Minnesota Connections Academy, receiving his high school diploma.