Stimpfl graduates from Harvard College

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. -- Emma Stimpfl of Bemidji recently graduated from Harvard College in Cambridge, Mass. Stimpfl graduated with honors, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree with a concentration in Human Developmental and Regenerative Biology, and a secondary degree in German and Scandinavian Studies. She also received a foreign language citation in Swedish.

Schussman named to UW-Superior dean's list

SUPERIOR, Wis. -- Annah Schussman of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin in Superior, Wis. for earning a GPA of 3.5 to 4.0 while completing 12 degree-seeking semester credits during the spring 2021 semester.

Area Students named to St. Scholastica dean's list

DULUTH -- The following area students were recently named to the dean's list at St. Scholastica in Duluth for achieving a GPA of 3.75 to 4.0. during the spring 2021 semester.

Bemidji: Abigail Claussen, Emma Dean, Amayah Littlewolf, Allison Palmer, Makenna Quinn, Melanie Richards and Emma Stanoch.

Puposky: Krista Smith.

Tenstrike: Anna Gislason and Ariel Gislason.

Rockensock and Primus named to ATCC dean's list

ALEXANDRIA -- Niki Rockensock of Blackduck and Shawn Primus of Solway were recently named to the dean's list at Alexandria Technical and Community College, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2021 semester.

Blomberg named to UW-River Falls dean's list

RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- Ashdyn Blomberg of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls for achieving a GPA of 3.5 to 4.0 during the spring 2021 semester.

Area students named to NDSU dean's list

FARGO, N.D. -- The following area students were recently named to the dean's list at North Dakota State University in Fargo, N.D. for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher while enrolled in at least 12 class credits during the spring 2021 semester.

Bagley: Cori Bonik and Katelyn Lindgren.

Bemidji: Rose Dobie, Meray Eichstadt, Zoey Erickson, Nicholas Giles, Kolbie Kapaun, Tessa Large, Seth Perkins, Cody Rieger, McKenna Shanfeld and Kenna Solberg.

Blackduck: Ashlynne Nattrass.

Fosston: Katlyn Balstad and Sydney Balstad.

Laporte: Birdie Alia, Anikka Takkunen and Gabrielle Takkunen.

Shevlin: Shannon McBride.

Squaw Lake: Brock Leino and Kennedi Leino.

Walker: Amelia Emery and Matthew Koring.

Area students named to St. Cloud State dean's list

ST. CLOUD -- Sarah Bunich, Jacie Lalli and Serenati Melcher of Bemidji were recently named to the dean's list at St. Cloud State University for achieving a GPA of 3.75 to 4.0 during the spring 2021 semester.

Fuhrman graduates from University of Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- Carly Fuhrman of Bemidji recently graduated from the University of Jamestown with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history.

Michalicek named to NDSCS president's list

WAHPETON, N.D. -- Brock Michalicek of Bemidji was recently named to the president's list at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, N.D. for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher while taking at least 12 credits during the spring 2021 semester.

Krona receives America's Farmers Grow Ag Leaders scholarship

BEMIDJI -- Bemidji High School student Lily Krona was recently awarded a $1,500 scholarship from America's Farmers Grow Ag Leaders, sponsored by Bayer Fund. In the fall, Krona will study Agricultural Education at the University of Minnesota-Crookston.

"The future of agriculture relies on talented young people like Krona to fill thousands of jobs in a variety of fields, such as plant science, engineering, communications, finance, and more," a release said. "Grow Ag Leaders raises awareness of diverse career opportunities in the agriculture industry and provides over 350 scholarships nationwide each year to support a student’s ag education."

Wright graduates from University of St. Thomas

ST. PAUL -- Christopher Wright of Bemidji recently graduated from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, with Bachelor of Arts degrees in both Psychology and Spanish. In the fall he intends to pursue a master's degree at the University of Edinburgh in Edinburgh, Scotland.