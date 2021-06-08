LEECH LAKE -- The Leech Lake Tribal College Board of Trustees announced on Monday that Helen Zaikina-Montgomery has been selected as the college’s interim president

According to the announcement, she has been in the role since May 14 and will lead the organization during the search for a new president, after the departure of former president Raymond Burns.

With the support of LLTC’s Board of Trustees and the administration staff, Zaikina-Montgomery can guide and help LLTC to be recognized as a center of academic excellence that advances the Anishinaabe worldview and empowers life-long learners who are fully engaged citizens, stewards and leaders, the announcement said.

Zaikina-Montgomery has served at LLTC for two years as the Director of Assessment and Institutional Research and is a member of LLTC’s administration team and chair of several committees. She was instrumental in passing the Higher Learning Commission accreditation review.

“Under Zaikina-Montgomery’s leadership, Leech Lake Tribal College will continue to provide quality higher education grounded in Anishinaabe values, as well as continue to move ahead on our plans for the exciting future of LLTC,” the announcement said. "Please join us in welcoming Dr. Helen Zaikina-Montgomery to her new position as interim president.”