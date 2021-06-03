Falcon View Connections recognizes Ophus

ST. PAUL -- Madeline Ophus of Bemidji was recently named one of Falcon View Connections Academy’s Students of the Month in recognition of her achievements and leadership in the virtual classroom.

Ophus, a sophomore at the statewide online school, was nominated by her teacher, Mr. Werlein, in recognition of her hard work and outstanding attitude towards learning. As a Student of the Month, Ophus will be presented a certificate of achievement, recognized in the school’s monthly newsletter and featured on the school’s social media platforms.

Gilbertson graduates from Lake Area Technical College

WATERTOWN, SD -- Joshua Gilbertson of Bemidji recently graduated from Lake Area Technical College in Watertown, S.D., with a bachelor's degree in agriculture.

Headlee and Stokes named to MSCTC dean's list

FERGUS FALLS -- Paige Headlee and Kasey Stokes of Bemidji were recently named to the dean's list at the Minnesota State Community and Technical College for earning a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99 during the spring 2021 semester.

McCrory named to Dakota State University president's list

MADISON, SD -- Brockton McCrory of Bemidji was recently named to the president's list at Dakota State University in Madison, S.D., for achieving a GPA of 3.5 to 4.0 during the spring 2021 semester.

Anttila receives National Merit Scholarship

BEMIDJI -- Kenneth Anttila of Bemidji recently received the National Merit Scholarship for the University of Texas in Dallas with the hopes of majoring in Computer Science. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship. An additional group of scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2021 competition to about 4,000.