Local students named to UMN Crookston honors lists

CROOKSTON -- Maggie Brown and Ami Fineday of Bemidji were recently named to the dean's list at the University of Minnesota Crookston for achieving a GPA of 3.66 or higher, while Izabell Gerbracht of Bagley and Taylor Larsen of Bemidji were named to the chancellor's list for achieving a GPA of 4.0 during the spring 2021 semester.