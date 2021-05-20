Manning graduates from Flagler College
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- Christopher Manning of Bemidji recently graduated from Flagler College with a degree in marketing.
Area students awarded Friends of Sanford Health scholarship
BEMIDJI -- The following local students were recently awarded the Friends of Sanford Health scholarship for pursuing a career in a health-related field. Each recipient will receive $1,500.
Bagley: Jarret Merschman, Megan Bellefy and Grace Kaupang.
Bemidji: Macey Gish, Emily Wade, Patricia Valenzuela, Nicole Jaranson, Aria Gish and Annika Knudson.
Blackduck: Johanna Swedberg.