BEMIDJI -- Oak Hills Christian College held a commencement ceremony for its class of 2021 graduates on Saturday, May 8, on the Oak Hills Christian College campus. Thirteen students were celebrated during the event.

During the invocation of the program, Oak Hills President Martin Giese addressed the group saying, “We have been as you would expect, singing this past year in the middle of the storm. And I'm so pleased that you are with us, we are honored to have you here. And I'm so pleased that we are returning to our campus this year for this commencement,” he said. “Most of all, I'm grateful this morning for the presence and power of the Lord Jesus Christ, who sustains all of us, right in the midst of the storm.”

The event can be viewed on the Oak Hills Christian College YouTube page.