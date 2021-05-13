Davis and Kora awarded James W. Tracy scholarship

BEMIDJI -- Laura Davis and Lily Krona of Bemidji High School were recently awarded the Future Farmers of America Foundation James W. Tracy scholarship for being enrolled or planning to enroll in an accredited post-secondary school and pursuing a degree in agriculture.

Bemidji students graduate from MSU Mankato

MANKATO -- The following Bemidji students recently graduated from the Minnesota State University in Mankato: Alle Bowman with a Master of Science degree in Communication Disorders, Zane Hensel with a Master of Art degree in Clinical Psychology, Melissa Jenson with a Master of Science and Nursing degree, Carissa Menefee with a Masters of Science degree in Communication Studies, Leah Yavarow with an Associates of Arts degree in Liberal Studies and Leah Yavarow with a Bachelor of Science Nursing degree.

Area students graduate from MSCTC

FERGUS FALLS -- The following area students recently graduated from Minnesota State Community and Technical College.

Bemidji: Drew Boen with an Electrical Line Worker diploma and Morgan Hadrava with a Culinary Arts diploma.

Guthrie: Kade Leeper with an Electrical Line Worker Technology associate degree.