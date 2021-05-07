Bemidji State University graduated the class of 2021 -- its 102nd class of graduates -- on Friday, May 7, during three separate in-person ceremonies at the Sanford Center.

“After 14 months of mostly online and socially distanced classes, we are gathered here today, in person, to celebrate you,” said BSU President Faith Hensrud during the official welcome for the College of Arts, Education and Humanities commencement ceremony. “Congratulations for persevering during what may have been one of the most challenging times in your lives.

“Faced with the uncertainty and complications of a global pandemic, was enough. But our country also faced a time of increasing racial violence and social injustice that impacted each of us. Throughout it all, you stepped up and supported one another. You grew as individuals and you developed the knowledge and skills you will need as you enter the next phase of your lives, contributing to our diverse society. You can leave Bemidji State with the confidence you need to take action, have the courage to stand up for what is right and the ability to make a difference in your world.”

The events honored more than 1,000 students in total. The ceremony for the 222 graduates from the College of Arts, Education and Humanities kicked off the day at 9 a.m. followed by the ceremony for the 341 College of Business, Mathematics and Science graduates at noon. The 450 College of Individual and Community Health graduates closed the day with a 3 p.m. ceremony. Bemidji State has not hosted a live commencement since 2019 -- last year’s graduates were celebrated virtually due to the pandemic.

Compared to a usual commencement ceremony, the class of 2021 was masked and spaced out. No handshake accompanied their diploma. However, one change attendees may have enjoyed was the brevity. The whole commencement ceremony wrapped up in less than an hour -- with just a handful of speakers prior to the distribution of diplomas.

BSU Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Allen Bedford and President Hensrud addressed the graduates at each ceremony. Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince, who graduated from Bemidji State in 1994, also sent his regards to the graduates via video live stream.

“Each of you has created relationships within our community and have positively impacted our city. We are all better because you are here with us,” Prince said. “As I consider your graduating class, I'm excited for your future. Some of you will remain here in Bemidji helping us build a strong community. Thank you for being a part of our city. We wish you nothing but success in your unique pursuits as you take this next step forward in your life.”

Three students were selected from BSU’s class of 2021, one to address each commencement ceremony.

Ashley Martin, a psychology and political science graduate from Soldotna, Alaska, spoke for the College of Individual and Community Health.

Jartue Kroma, master of special education student from Brooklyn Park, Minn. spoke during the College of Arts, Education & Humanities ceremony.

Kristin Farris, a sports management and mass communication graduate from Goodridge, Minn., addressed the College of Business, Mathematics and Science graduates.

During her address, Kroma said, “I'm humbly honored to stand before you all this morning. For you, this may be a day you've dreamed about, prayed about, danced about, or even cried about. For me, it's all of the above.”

Northwest Technical College graduates will also be celebrated at the Sanford Center on Friday, with a ceremony honoring them at 7 p.m.

The event was closed to the public, but graduates were allowed to provide two tickets to loved ones. Commencement ceremonies were also streamed on Bemidji State’s Facebook, Vimeo and YouTube channel.