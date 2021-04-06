BEMIDJI -- More than 50 Bemidji State University students will present their academic research and creative achievements during the “Greatness Achieved” 21st annual Student Achievement Conference to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7.

Representing a wide variety of academic majors and programs, students will present over Zoom and GatherTown, an interactive virtual reality platform., a release said. Details about sessions will be made available on the Student Achievement Conference website and all activities are free and open to the public.

Conference schedule:

10 to 11 a.m. — Opening ceremony; Zoom.

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Student oral presentations; Zoom.

12:30 to 1 p.m. — Social break, GatherTown.

1 to 2 p.m — Poster presentations, GatherTown.

2 to 3 p.m. — Student oral presentations; Zoom.

For more information, visit the Bemidji State University Student Achievement Day page on the BSU website. There is also a welcome video to the online conference center, a video about the poster session, and a tutorial on accessing the poster session.