BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Arts Endowment is now offering grants and scholarships for applicants throughout the state of Minnesota.

Schools, nonprofit groups or arts organizations in the Bemidji area may request a grant of up to $1,500 from the BAAE Arts Project Grant fund to produce an arts event, put on a workshop, develop art organizations, sponsor touring arts events, sponsor an artist in residence, etc. Applicants that are not schools or 501(c) 3 organizations must use a fiscal agent, a release said.

The Everett Wilimek Endowment for Orchestral String Studies will also be awarded. Each year the fund provides scholarships for young people from the Bemidji area, ages 8 to 15, to study violin, viola, cello or bass, including but not limited to costs for lessons, training and instrument rental. Two $250 scholarships will be awarded.

The application deadline is May 7.

For scholarship eligibility information, contact Chris at (218) 759-2057. For questions about available scholarships or how to start a scholarship fund, visit www.nwmf.org.