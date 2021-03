Area students named to president's list at BSU

BEMIDJI -- The following area students were recently named to the president's list at Bemidji State University for achieving a GPA of 4.0 during the fall 2020 semester.

Becida: Jay Holland and Emma Stelten.

Bemidji: Kenneth Anttila, Sophie Balster, Alesa Bjerke, Hannah Brandanger, Emily Burgess, Jessica Carney, McKayla Carter, Cody Case, Stefan Charon, Bethany Chatterton, Mackenzie Condon, Sarah Djonne, Mackenzie Duncan, Joy Eastman, Aksel Fjerstad, Alyssa Flansburg, Macy Flatness, Rumer Flatness, Jacob Freude, Neshina Giri, Isaiah Greer, Sydney Hinrichs, Bobbi Jo Hovet, Megan Howard, Andrew Hunger, Anna Iburg, Anne-Marie Johnson, Casey Johnson, Megan Judge, Denee Kashevaroff, Grace Lauderbaugh, Eunjae Lee, Lisa Lussier, Mikerra Matthews, Tyler McNamara, Laura Cunegonde Melou'ou Eyenga Manga, Isabelle Morin, Anthony Naylor, Emily Nelson, Samuel Pinkerton, Rafaela Rafajlovska, Madison Reynolds, Jillian Ricci, Lenae Riley, Carlie Schroeder, Thomas Sherman, Emma Spaeth, Gabrielle Stenson, Anjita Thapa, Derek Thompson, Leanne Udy, Muryia Van Wert, Lily Walker, Tori Warne, Gwendoline Youso and Katie Zimpel.

Blackduck: Shelene Head, Steven Kilde Jr. and Jason Kolb.

Cass Lake: Colin Eagle, Corrina Kingbird and Jon Schneider.

Kelliher: Macy Waldo.

Lake George: Kristen Bjerke.

Laporte: Matia Erickson, Hannah Kahlstorf, Victoria Komulainen, Zachary Schueller and Taylor Wade.

Pennington: Carson Dumonceaux.

Red Lake: Michael Needham.

Redby: Whitney Spears.

Tenstrike: Josibeth Aguilera and Noelle Aguilera.

Local students named to Viterbo University's dean's list

LA CROSSE, Wis. -- Carson Carter, Kayla DeWitt, Sage Hovet and Kassidy Kampmeier of Bemidji were recently named to the Viterbo University dean’s list for achieving a GPA of 3.0 or higher during the fall 2020 semester.

Melberg awarded Central Lakes College scholarships

BRAINARD -- Samantha Melberg of Bemidji recently received the Hazelle Caroll Fezler Scholarship Fund and Jean Porwoll Fund from the Central Lakes College Foundation.