BEMIDJI -- As a part of their spirit week festivities, Schoolcraft Learning Community students came together for a "Springfest" this week, resulting in three days of games, creativity and exploration after months of distance learning.

This year marked the first Springfest for the charter school, and students were busy with an assortment of activities during the event -- from making birdhouses and playing yard games to having campfire fun in the school’s forest.

Schoolcraft implemented distance learning from last October to the end of January. Yet, for some students, Springfest marked their first time back at the school since opting into a continued distance learning program.

“Some of our students who have been learning with distance have come just for these days,” said Adrienne Eickman, the director of Schoolcraft Learning Community. “So that’s been really nice to see some of them who we haven’t seen in a long time.”

Each year the school typically holds a Winterfest event -- a day where students, staff, families and alumni celebrate wintertime together by participating in outdoor cold weather activities.

But because of an early spring -- coupled with COVID-19 safety protocols -- Winterfest became Springfest.

“We used to have Winterfest, but it warmed up too quickly,” Eickman said. “We have also scaled down the event. Usually it’s the whole school with everybody together, but with COVID we split it into smaller groups. So we’ve been doing three days of these cohort stations.”

The eighth grade class organized and hosted Springfest, with many of the older students leading the activities, Eickman said.

On Thursday morning, fourth and fifth graders were in the school’s forest, gathered around a campfire while snacking on s’mores and making take-home fire starters.

Keagin Raatz, 14, was busy assisting the younger students with the outdoor craft. “We’re taking wax and sawdust and we’re pouring it into these little cups for the kids to take home, so they can have a fire at home,” Raatz explained.

Nearby, a teacher strummed a guitar while student Nealie Homstad, 10, recited a riddle to her classmates: “I have walls the color of milk, and sometimes they feel like silk. On the inside it is golden. There’s no door yet stealers easily break in. What am I?”

On the school’s lawn, seventh and eighth graders participated in kickball tournaments while others drew with chalk and played hopscotch.

“The kindergarten and eighth grade kickball game was really sweet,” Eickman said. “The eighth graders were so kind to them.”

Inside the school, other students were busy crafting straw nest-makers for birds, painting and decorating birdhouses and doodling.

“I’m making this for my dad,” said Elli Clausen, 9, as she painted a small heart on her birdhouse.

To cap off the day, the seventh-grade class led a school-wide “Drop Everything and Read” time, which consisted of all 200 children and 50 adults reading outside in silence for an hour.

“It’s been a hard year and this is stuff we look forward to,” said Jake Anderson, Schoolcraft’s art teacher. “Today’s a beautiful day and this is what we’re celebrating.”