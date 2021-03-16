BEMIDJI -- Despite some vocal opposition, the Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education voted Monday evening to close Central Elementary.

The split was 5-1, with all members voting “yea” with the exception of Board Member Gabriel Warren, to “approve the closure of Central Elementary School and redistricting attendance boundaries for Central Elementary students to other neighborhood PreK-3 elementary schools.”

“We have come to the point in the agenda where none of us want to be, yet here we are,” Board Chair Ann Long Voelkner said ahead of the vote.

Once the motion was passed, a somber air filled the room as board members attempted to move on with the meeting, and grasped at positives like near-zero district COVID-19 numbers, unexpectedly high test scores, and making plans for high school graduation.

The decision was made due to the Bemidji school district facing a budget deficit in the wake of COVID-19, falling enrollment and November’s failed operating referendum. To keep the state from coming in and taking financial matters into its own hands, the district must cut $5.6 million from its budget to fill the projected gap.

A number of cost-saving measures were recommended to the board to help close this gap, one of which included shutting down Central Elementary, moving the preschool students from the Paul Bunyan Center to neighborhood elementary schools and closing the Community Education building.

The board heard more than a dozen impassioned speakers ahead of their decision to ultimately close the school during the meeting.

