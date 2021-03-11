Area students named to UMN Twin Cities dean's list

MINNEAPOLIS -- The following area students were recently named to the dean's list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities for achieving a GPA of 3.66 or higher during the fall 2020 semester.

Bemidji: Jedidiah Bitter, Ellissa Cleveland, Kortni Cloud, Summer Crow, Laura Davis, Jonah Fuhrman, Matthew Johnson, Mckenzie Jordahl, Robert Mangiamele, Megan Mckinnon, Rebecca Ritter and Rebecca Sanford.

Blackduck: Kialee Brands, Sophomore and Sydnee Stroeing.

Hines: Abby Anderson.

Local students named to Minnesota State University Mankato

MANKATO -- The following local students were recently named to the dean's list at the Minnesota State University Mankato for achieving a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99 during the fall 2020 semester.

Bemidji: Brent Ekstrom, Katelyn Hansen, Samuel Hodgson, Matthew Jensen and Abigail Mueller.

Tenstrike: Britta Aas.

Muller named to College of Saint Benedict's dean's list

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. -- Emma Muller of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at the College of Saint Benedict for achieving a GPA of 3.80 or higher during the fall 2020 semester.