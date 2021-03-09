BEMIDJI -- Through a $5,000 donation from the Red Lake Nation, Bemidji State University’s Alumni and Foundation has purchased 54 stethoscopes for students enrolled in the university’s four-year track nursing program.

“The Red Lake Nation has been a strong partner and we are grateful for their generous support,” Josh Christianson, executive director of university advancement, said in a release.

Nursing students are required to purchase a stethoscope upon entering their sophomore year and, motivated to alleviate this financial burden, Department Chair and Professor of Nursing Dr. Marci Maple turned to her colleagues in the field.

She first connected with her long-time friend Jerry Loud, executive director of the Oshkiimaajitahdah Institute of Technology in Redby. The pair discussed ways to honor students entering the nursing field and decided to pursue funds to provide stethoscopes for Minnesota’s future nurses, the release said.

“This was a great opportunity for us to build our partnership,” Maple said. “I am very thankful for this relationship.”

The donation from Red Lake’s Tribal Health Services enabled the department of nursing to purchase 3M Littmann Classic III Stethoscopes for all sophomore nursing students.