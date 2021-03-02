BEMIDJI -- Almost a year ago to date, Bemidji High School music ensembles were getting ready to take the stage for their spring concerts. And then, of course, everything changed.

Schools shut down, and thus, their songs were dampened.

Now, they’re back. On Monday night, while their audiences were limited, risers spaced six feet apart and masks were donned by both guests and performers, there was one thing that couldn’t be masked -- these students’ enthusiasm for performing.

Four groups performed at Bemidji High School on March 1 -- BHS’s Bel Canto, A Cappella choir, La Voce Ballo and Vocalmotive.

Ahead of the Vocalmotive performance -- Bemidji’s award-winning high school show choir -- Choir Director Christopher Fettig gave a few remarks about the strange year.

He mentioned that the show’s music was chosen to reflect the year, with themes of "feeling lost" and "resilience."

“The kids have been working really hard this year. They’re just a phenomenal group,” Fettig said. “As probably a lot of shows have done this year around the country, the show has to do with the experience that the kids are going through, what we’re all going through. Hopefully, we come out of all this having learned something. We’ve had to find a lot of creative ways to do things in the last year.”

In a video posted earlier this week, Bemidji’s music teachers spoke about the decision to go on with the shows.

“We’re excited and the students are excited to be able to put music back in the auditorium and be able to perform in front of an audience and do what we enjoy doing onstage,” Orchestra Director Seth Freundschuh said.

Monday night’s performances were only the beginning. On March 5, BHS will hold an orchestra concert. On March 15, the bands will perform. However, attendance at these performances are limited and tickets are required. Links to download the free tickets have been sent to families of students in these ensembles. Audiences are limited to 250 people.

Vocalmotive will also hold another performance as a choir fundraiser on March 12. Tickets are available for $20 for shows at 5:30 and 8 p.m. and can be purchased by calling (218) 766-1069.