BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State students and tour guides, sophomore Katelyn Jossart and junior Gabrielle Wilson, raced against the clock from Memorial Hall all the way over to Tamarack Hall on Wednesday night -- though luckily not up the whole 12 floors. The two were stationed on the second floor of Tamarack, ready to tout the highlights of dorm life at BSU for a live audience.

They, along with other student representatives and the BSU admissions staff, are teaming up to host a broadcast event where prospective students can ask questions and receive answers live from students stationed around campus.

The event, titled Experience BSU, will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2.

The students are going the extra mile to make prospective Beavers feel at home, especially during a time where many might not feel comfortable visiting in person. The group rehearsed for the live event on Feb. 24, to ensure the timing is just right.

Structured like a live news broadcast, the hour-long program will feature panelists available for questions. Students will also be stationed around campus to showcase dorm life in Tamarack Hall, the food options at the Hobson Memorial Union, ways to get active at the wellness center, views of the now-frozen Lake Bemidji and classrooms upon classrooms.

“This event is for students considering attending BSU as an undergraduate student,” said Kim Fisher, assistant director of admissions at BSU. “Join us for a special broadcast that will feature a panel of current students for live Q&A and a showcase of our beautiful Northwoods campus.”

“The purpose is to share the BSU experience from the perspective of our current students,” she added. “Things like how to get involved in clubs and organizations, the best places to eat on campus, what sorts of events are hosted, what it’s like to live in the residence halls, what our faculty are like, etc. Those who attend the webinar will be able to submit any of those questions to our live student panel during the live event.”

The program is geared toward high school juniors and seniors considering Bemidji State, and current college students who might be contemplating a transfer.

Those who wish to participate in the free live event must register beforehand. A link to do so can be found on the Bemidji State admissions website.