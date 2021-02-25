BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School math league is celebrating the end of a successful season.

According to a release sent by the math league’s head coach, BHS math teacher Terry Hewitt, the group finished ninth in the state, second in the section, and first in the Northern Lights division.

Despite finishing first in the division, the team did not qualify for the state championship, as top-ranked Sartell High School got the best of them in the section 8AA final competition.

“Bemidji High School really did have a good year,” Hewitt said. “Bemidji High School has some solid juniors returning next year and a couple great new freshmen, so things look good for their future.”

Individually, BHS junior Ashley Maki was the top scorer for Bemidji High School. She finished second overall in the Northern Lights division.

The other Bemidji students to finish in the top ten were Ryan Rautio, Sam Mutnansky, Hayden Hommes, Avaldamar Arguelles, and Nick Rautio.