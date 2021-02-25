Area students named to UMN Crookston's dean's list
CROOKSTON -- The following students were recently named to the dean's list at the University of Minnesota Crookston for achieving a GPA or 3.66 or higher during the fall 2020 semester.
Bagley: Izabell Gerbracht.
Bemidji: Ami Fineday.
Blackduck: Ryan Kalal.
Fosston: Ashley Gunderson and Alexander Wolfe.
Brown, Thoma named to UMN Crookston's chancellor's list
CROOKSTON -- Maggie Brown of Bemidji and Benjamin Thoma of Clearbrook were recently named to the chancellor's list at the University of Minnesota Crookston for achieving a GPA of 4.0 during the fall 2020 semester.
Local students graduate from NCTC
THIEF RIVER FALLS -- The following local students recently graduated from Northland Community and Technical College at the conclusion of the fall 2020 semester
Bemidji: Grace Adams graduated with a certificate in general agriculture and Michelle Mostoller graduated with an associate degree in nursing.
Laporte: Haille Finckbone graduated with an associate degree in liberal arts and sciences.
O'Hara named to Wichita State's dean's list
WICHITA, Kan. -- Trey O'Hara of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at Wichita State University for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2020 semester.