Area students named to UMN Crookston's dean's list

CROOKSTON -- The following students were recently named to the dean's list at the University of Minnesota Crookston for achieving a GPA or 3.66 or higher during the fall 2020 semester.

Bagley: Izabell Gerbracht.

Bemidji: Ami Fineday.

Blackduck: Ryan Kalal.

Fosston: Ashley Gunderson and Alexander Wolfe.

Brown, Thoma named to UMN Crookston's c hancellor's list

CROOKSTON -- Maggie Brown of Bemidji and Benjamin Thoma of Clearbrook were recently named to the chancellor's list at the University of Minnesota Crookston for achieving a GPA of 4.0 during the fall 2020 semester.

Local students graduate from NCTC

THIEF RIVER FALLS -- The following local students recently graduated from Northland Community and Technical College at the conclusion of the fall 2020 semester

Bemidji: Grace Adams graduated with a certificate in general agriculture and Michelle Mostoller graduated with an associate degree in nursing.

Laporte: Haille Finckbone graduated with an associate degree in liberal arts and sciences.

O'Hara named to Wichita State's dean's list

WICHITA, Kan. -- Trey O'Hara of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at Wichita State University for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2020 semester.