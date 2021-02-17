BEMIDJI -- A college-ranking website has named Northwest Technical College as one of Minnesota’s five best colleges. The site, Best Value Schools , ranked NTC fifth on its list, “Best Colleges in Minnesota 2020.”

According to a release, the ranking noted NTC’s online curriculum, stackable credentials, ease of transfer and quality of education.

Located in Minnesota’s north woods, NTC has prepared students for fulfilling careers in high-demand fields for more than 50 years. Moreover, the college’s accessible, affordable, hands-on programs have helped the region’s employers meet their ever-growing need for a highly skilled workforce, the release said.

Driven by a desire to grow the program that played a crucial role in his professional career, 2012 Northwest Tech graduate Julian Dreher returned to his alma mater as an instructor for plumbing and HVAC courses.

“We are here to meet the high demand for skilled trade workers in our communities,” he said in the release.

NTC students may pursue nearly a variety of degree, diploma and certificate programs in six distinct career paths, and classes are offered on campus, online, or as a combination of both.

Dan Hanson, an intensive care unit nurse at Sanford Health of Bemidji and 2016 practical nursing program grad, credits his success to Northwest Technical College and its faculty.

“My career in nursing would never be the same without NTC,” he said in the release.

Best Value Schools rankings explore multiple categories to help students find the most valuable college experience. Students can compare the schools by attributes that matter most to them including location, affordability and amenities.