BEMIDJI -- Northwest Technical College's medical coding program recently ranked fifth on the list “The Best Online Medical Billing and Coding Programs 2020” by The Best Schools.

According to a release, the program rankings were based on curriculum content, course delivery details and admission requirements. The full 2020 Best Online Medical Billing and Coding Programs list can be seen online at thebestschools.org.

NTC's medical coding career path provides training using nationally recognized coding systems to classify procedures and diagnoses related to medical treatment. Medical coders are needed for patient account management, medical billing and insurance claims processing, the release said.

Students participating in NTC Medical Coding Programs can choose between three medical coding pathways, all of which provide comprehensive training using nationally recognized coding systems to classify procedures and diagnoses related to medical treatment. The 29-credit certificate and the 42-credit diploma program prepare graduates for entry-level positions and for an applied science degree in the field.

Graduates of NTC's 60-credit medical coding applied science degree are prepared for employment opportunities in a variety of health care settings including hospitals, clinics, insurance companies, home health agencies, long-term care facilities and dental offices. The program includes coursework in anatomy and physiology, pharmacology, U.S. health care systems and more.

The Best Schools is an online resource for those searching for information about choosing between an online or campus-based education. Users can find colleges and programs based on subject, location and degree level.