Local students named to UMN Crookston's dean's list



CROOKSTON -- Local students were recently named to honors lists at the University of Minnesota Crookston, Ami Fineday and Taylor Marie Larsen of Bemidji, and Nolan Juelson of Blackduck were named to the dean's list for achieving a 3.66 GPA, and Maggie Brown of Bemidji was named to the chancellor's list for maintaining a 4.0 GPA during the spring 2020 semester.

Area students graduate from UND

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- The following area students recently graduated from the University of North Dakota at the conclusion of the fall 2020 semester.

Bemidji: Kerry Hicks graduated with a Masters of Social Work degree, Morgan Sagedahl with a Bachelor's of Arts degree and Taylor Slettvedt with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

Fosston: Kaitlynn Nelson graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education.

Azure graduates from St. Cloud State University

ST. CLOUD -- Autumn Azure of Bemidji recently graduated from St. Cloud State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Studies.

Local students named to Concordia's dean's list

MOORHEAD -- The following students were recently named to the dean's list at Concordia College in Moorhead for achieving a GPA of 3.7 GPA or higher during the fall 2020 semester.

Bagley: Vanessa Petrich.

Bemidji: Danielle Baratono, Louise Fouquerel-Skoe and Lindsey Hildenbrand.

Fosston: Mary Balstad, Ella Carlin, Emily Curfman and Amelia Landsverk.

Bemidji students named to Bethel University's dean's list

ST. PAUL -- Brooke Hildenbrand, Kami Grund, Luc Berard and Noah Leinen of Bemidji were recently named to Bethel University's fall 2020 dean's list for achieving a GPA of 3.6 or higher.

University of North Dakota names local students to dean's list

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- The following students were recently named to the dean's list at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2020 semester.

Bagley: Mckinzie Halverson and Jarret Merschman.

Bemidji: Adam Laakso, Madison Landowski, Isaak Rickert, Mya Shorter, Taylor Slettvedt, Nicholas Snell and Emily Tinkler.